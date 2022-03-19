One of the biggest free agents of the winter is off the board.

Shortstop Carlos Correa agreed to terms on a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Carlos Correa’s deal with the Twins will pay him $35.1 million in each of the three years. No front-loading. He’s got opt-outs after the first and second seasons of the deal. It came together quickly today. And the top free agent of the winter goes to Minnesota in a stunner. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 19, 2022

The deal will pay Correa $35.1 million in each of his three years and has an opt-out after the first and second year.

Correa was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2012 MLB Draft and has more than lived up to the billing, racking up two All-Star appearances, a Rookie of the Year Award and a World Series title spread out over seven seasons with the Houston Astros.

Correa continued his consistent play last season, hitting a career-high 26 home runs with 92 RBI and a .850 OPS in 148 games.

He also drove in nine runs in 16 postseason games as the Astros came up just short of winning their second World Series title in five years, falling to the Atlanta Braves in six games. For his career, Correa has 18 home runs and 59 RBI with a .849 OPS in 79 postseason games.

His 2021 campaign was a sizable rebound from a 2020 season where he hit .264 with an OPS of .709 and tallied just five home runs and 25 RBI in 58 games.

The 27-year-old made his big league debut back in June of 2015 in a game against the Chicago White Sox.