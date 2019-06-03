It appears the American League leading-Minnesota Twins are looking to make a major splash in the free agent market.

According to La Velle E. Neal III of the Minnesota Star Tribune, the Twins are interested in signing starting left-hander Dallas Keuchel and closer Craig Kimbrel.

#MNTwins confirm interest in signing pitchers Keuchel, Kimbrel https://t.co/71cv9LAkWm — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) June 2, 2019

Keuchel or Kimbrel previously struggled to gain interest on the open market because teams would have to forfeit a pick if they signed either player before the 2019 MLB Draft, which starts today. However, now that draft day is here, the two can be signed without compensation and the Twins appear to be jumping on the opportunity.

Kimbrel posted a 5-1 record, along with a 2.74 ERA and 42 saves with the Boston Red Sox last season. According to Neal, the 31-year-old wanted a big six-year deal this off-season, which teams were not interested in. The seven-time all-star has been pegged as one of the top closer's in the past five years.

Keuchel posted a 3.74 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in 34 starts with the Houston Astros last season. The 31-year-old left-hander was also seeking a long-term deal this off-season, but teams did not bite. Keuchel is a two-time all-star, who won the 2015 Cy Young Award.

The Minnesota Twins have posted a team ERA of 3.88 through 58 games.

