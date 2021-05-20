Minnesota Twins pitcher Tyler Duffey is receiving a three-game suspension for "intentionally throwing a pitch behind" Yermin Mercedes of the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night, MLB announced Thursday.

Duffey is appealing and is eligible to play in Thursday's doubleheader against the Los Angeles Angels.

Manager Rocco Baldelli is also receiving a one-game suspension "as a result of Duffey's actions." He will serve his ban Thursday in the nightcap.

The incident happened one day after Mercedes crushed a 3-0 pitch from Twins infielder Willians Astudillo for a solo homer in the ninth inning of Chicago's 16-4 victory Monday night. White Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters before Tuesday's game that Mercedes made a big mistake and said after the contest he didn't have an issue with Duffey throwing behind his player.

"I don’t have a problem with how the Twins handled that,” La Russa said.

“That's just sportsmanship, respect for the game, respect for your opponent,” La Russa said of Mercedes. “He made a mistake, so there will be a consequence that he has to endure here within our family."