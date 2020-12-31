On the final day of 2019, the Minnesota Twins bolstered their 2020 rotation.

The club announced the signings of starters Rich Hill and Homer Bailey on Tuesday.

Hill, 39, was limited to just 13 starts in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers due to a forearm strain, missing most of the summer. He went 4-1 with an earned run average of 2.45 and a WHIP of 1.125 over 58.2 innings pitched.

A native of Boston, Hill heads into his 16th season having also spent time with the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics.

Bailey, 33, spent the first 12 years of his big league career with the Cincinnati Reds before splitting last season between the Kansas City Royals and A's.

In a combined 33 starts, Bailey was 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 1.316 WHIP over 163.1 IP.

The pair joins a rotation that also includes Jose Berrios and Jake Odorizzi.