Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins understands what he's signed up for during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If I die, I die," the 32-year-old said during a recent interview with Spotify's "10 Questions With Kyle Brandt" podcast. "I kind of have peace about that."

During the interview with Brandt, Cousins went against the advice of medical experts, who have said masks can prevent the spread of the virus and lead to the country gaining control of the pandemic.

Brandt asked Cousins to rate his level of concern over contracting the virus on a 1-10 scale, with 1 being "the person who says, 'Masks are stupid' and 10 is, 'I'm not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years.'"

"I'm not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in. But I'm about a .000001," Cousins replied.

“I want to respect what other people’s concerns are. For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m gonna ride it out. I’m gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK."

The NFL has updated its game-day protocols by requiring every coach and staff member in the bench area to wear a mask and reducing the size of each team's travel party.

The league and the NFL Players Association announced Tuesday that a total of 10 players and other team personnel tested positive for the virus during the league's latest testing period of Aug. 21-29.