It appears the Minnesota Vikings will have running back Dalvin Cook in the backfield for their wild-card playoff game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Cook declared himself "ready to go" on Monday after missing the Vikings past two games with a shoulder injury.

“Two weeks of rest and got treatment … I’ve been putting the time in, and I feel good,” Cook said.

“It’s a long season. You go through a lot, your body takes a lot,” he added. “I got some rest, and I’m ready to go.”

The Vikings, who rested their starters in a Week 17 loss to the Chicago Bears, were without Cook for their Week 16 loss to the Packers, when Green Bay clinched the NFC North title. Despite their recent losses, Cook said Monday he does not believe momentum will be an issue on Sunday.

“We’ve just got to continue to keep growing and lock in on the game plan and practice extra hard this week,” Cook said. “We can’t go into this week of preparation not knowing the little things, not doing the little things.

“The hype is going to be there,” he later continued. “We’re going to be in the [Superdome], it’s going to hyped, their fans are going to be ready to go, and we just have to control our emotions and know what we’re here for – and that’s to win the football game. That’s what we’ve got to do.”

The 24-year-old Cook posted 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns on 250 carries in 14 games.