The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday the club has re-signed Canadian offensive lineman and former CFLer Brett Jones to a one-year contract.

Jones played in two games for the Vikings last season before spending time on the injured reserve.

Jones originally signed in the NFL with the New York Giants after two standout seasons with the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL.

The Weyburn, Saskatchewan native was named the league's Most Outstanding Rookie in 2013 and Most Outstanding Lineman in 2014.