1h ago
Vikings sign veteran DT Richardson
The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson Tuesday. Richardson returns to Minnesota after having spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.
TSN.ca Staff
Stephon Gilmore a no-show at Pats minicamp
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson Tuesday.
Richardson returns to Minnesota after having spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.
He spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, finishing the 2020 season with 64 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 16 games.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for one year and $3.6 million, with incentives that could push it up to $4.35 million.
A 2013 first-rounder, Richardson has 461 tackles and 31 sacks in 121 career games.
More details to come.