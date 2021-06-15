The Minnesota Vikings announced they have signed veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson Tuesday.

Richardson returns to Minnesota after having spent the 2018 season with the Vikings.

He spent the last two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, finishing the 2020 season with 64 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 16 games.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported the deal is for one year and $3.6 million, with incentives that could push it up to $4.35 million.

For the #Vikings and Sheldon Richardson, it's a one-year, $3.6 million deal that can be worth up to $4.35M with incentives, per source. Quickly utilizing the cap space they saved with Danielle Hunter's contract tweak to further fortify the defensive line. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 15, 2021

A 2013 first-rounder, Richardson has 461 tackles and 31 sacks in 121 career games.

More details to come.