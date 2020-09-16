1h ago
Wild acquire Johansson from Sabres for Staal
The Minnesota Wild have acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
TSN.ca Staff
Wild trade Staal to Sabres for Johansson
The Minnesota Wild have acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.
Buffalo has traded Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild.— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 16, 2020
Forward Eric Staal is heading to Buffalo in return, according to Dreger.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Staal had a 10-team no-trade list and the Sabres were not one of the team's on Staal's list.
The deal is one-for-one and no salary was retained by either team.
The 29-year-old Johansson had nine goals and 21 assists in 60 games with the Sabres last season. The 35-year-old Staal had 19 goals and 28 assists in 66 games with the Wild in 2019-20.