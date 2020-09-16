The Minnesota Wild have acquired forward Marcus Johansson from the Buffalo Sabres, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Buffalo has traded Marcus Johansson to the Minnesota Wild. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) September 16, 2020

Forward Eric Staal is heading to Buffalo in return, according to Dreger.

Staal had a 10-team no-trade list. He's UFA after next season. Johansson also has a 10-team no-trade list but Minnesota not on the list. He's also UFA after next season https://t.co/bDe0wYkdS6 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 16, 2020

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Staal had a 10-team no-trade list and the Sabres were not one of the team's on Staal's list.

The deal is one-for-one and no salary was retained by either team.

The 29-year-old Johansson had nine goals and 21 assists in 60 games with the Sabres last season. The 35-year-old Staal had 19 goals and 28 assists in 66 games with the Wild in 2019-20.