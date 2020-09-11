The Minnesota Wild have acquired forward Nick Bjudstad from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 28-year-old played in 13 games this past season for the Pens, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He has spent the last two seasons in Pittsburgh.

As TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli notes, Bjugstad is entering final year of his deal and his $5.25 million real salary is more than his $4.1 million cap hit. Pittsburgh is also looking to pare down salary expenditures, Seravalli adds.

Return is a conditional 7th round pick. Pure salary/space dump. Bjugstad entering final year of his deal and his $5.25 million real salary is more than his $4.1 million cap hit.



As reported, #Pens are looking to pare down salary expenditures. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) September 11, 2020

Prior to his time in the steel city, Bjugstad spent seven years with the Florida Panthers. He was selected No. 19 overall in the 2010 draft.