Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin said Monday he's not yet feeling the pressure of having restricted free agent Kirill Kaprizov unsigned.

"I think things are going well enough," Guerin said, per NHL.com. "We still have lots of time, there's no rush or panic. I'm in constant communication with Kirill's agent. We continue to move forward."

Kaprizov led all rookies last season with 27 goals and 51 points in 55 games with the Wild, having spent the previous six seasons in the KHL.

The 24-year-old, who won the Calder Trophy in June, has been linked to his former KHL club, CSKA Moscow, should he be unable to reach a deal with the Wild. Kaprizov is not eligible to receive an offer sheet from another NHL club.

"It's not my decision," Guerin said of Kaprizov potentially returning to Russia. "It doesn't bother me at all."

Guerin said Monday he remains hopeful to sign the 2015 fifth-round pick to a long-term deal this summer.

The Wild have just over $13 million in cap space remaining for this season, according to CapFriendly.