The Minnesota Wild signed defenceman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension on Wednesday.

Goligoski was previously scheduled for unrestricted free agency this summer after signing a one-year, $5 million contract last year.

The #mnwild has signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension ($2 million average annual value) that goes through the 2023-24 season. https://t.co/qZipe4hxoD pic.twitter.com/iNH5QNjcOa — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) March 30, 2022

The 36-year-old has two goals and 28 points in 58 games this season with the Wild. He had three goals and 22 points in 56 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

A veteran of 982 NHL games, Goligoski has 85 goals and 457 points over his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dallas Stars, Coyotes and Wild.