The Minnesota Wild have hired Bill Guerin as the team's new general manager.

Guerin, 48, has been serving as assistant general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins and replaces Paul Fenton who was fired last month after just one season on the job.

"I think the lineup here is good. I like a lot of the pieces that we have," Guerin told the team's website Wednesday. "I know what a special opportunity this is. I just want to come in here and get better. This team can definitely get better and if we do the right things at the right time, everything is here for us to win.

"It's a great market, a great community, great fans ... everything is here. We just have to put our nose to the grindstone and get to work."

Guerin first joined the Penguins front office as a player development coach in 2011 and was promoted to assistant general manager by Jim Rutherford in 2014.

He played 18 seasons in the NHL, winning two Stanley Cups - first with the New Jersey Devils in 1995 and then with the Penguins in 2009. He retired in 2010 and won two more Stanley Cups with the Penguins as an executive.

"Bill has been a winner throughout his hockey career," Wild owner Craig Leipold said in a team release. "I am extremely pleased to be able to add his experience to our organization and The State of Hockey."

The Wild missed the playoffs for the first time since 2012 last season, with Fenton masking several moves to reshape the team's roster, including acquiring Victor Rask, Ryan Donato and Kevin Fiala, while trading away long-time players like Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle and Mikael Granlund. Fenton also signed winger Mats Zuccarello on a five-year contract on July 1.

The Wild have $9.4 million remaining in cap space this summer with restricted free agents Fiala and Joel Eriksson Ek in need of new contracts.

Guerin reportedly interviewed for the vacant Wild general manager position last year before the team elected to hire Fenton.