The Minnesota Wild have placed six players on the NHL's COVID Protocol list, the NHL announced on Wednesday.

Forwards Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Foligno, Marcus Johansson and defenceman and Captain Jared Spurgeon, were listed as unavailable to play or practice on Feb. 3 in accordance with the league's COVID protocols.

The Wild are scheduled to play their next game on Thursday against the Colorado Avalanche.

The New Jersey Devils placed three new players on the COVID list and now have 17 players listed: Nate Bastian, Jesper Bratt, Connor Carrick, Aaron Dell, Nikita Gusev, Jack Hughes, Andreas Johnsson, Janne Kuokkanen, Michael McLeod, Kyle Palmieri, Damon Severson, Yegor Sharangovich, Ty Smith, Matt Tennyson, Sami Vatanen, Pavel Zacha, and Travis Zajac.

The Devils are not scheduled to play again until Feb. 9 following the postponement of two games.