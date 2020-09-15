The Minnesota Wild signed defenceman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension on Tuesday.

The new deal, which will begin with the 2021-22 season, will carry a $6 million average annual value.

Brodin, 27, scored two goals and posted 28 points in 69 games with the Wild this past season.

Selected 11th overall in the 2010 NHL Draft, Brodin was set to enter the final season of a 6-year, $25 million contract signed with the Wild in 2014.

Brodin is a veteran of 555 NHL games - all with the Wild - posting 30 goals and 146 points over his career.

With Brodin extended, the Wild now have four defencemen - Brodin, Jared Spurgeon, Ryan Suter and Matt Dumba - under contract through at least 2022-23.