The Minnesota Wild signed veteran goalie Andrew Hammond to a one-year, two-way contract on Wednesday and announced that goaltender Alex Stalock is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

Under the deal, Hammond will earn $700,000 at the NHL level and $200,000 at the AHL level.

The 32-year-old netminder has played a total of 56 games spread across five different seasons in the NHL. Fifty-five of those games were spent with the Ottawa Senators, while Hammond also played one game for the Colorado Avalanche during the 2017-18 campaign.

He owns a career save percentage of .923 and a goals-against average of 2.31 for his NHL career.

The Surrey, B.C., native spent last season with the AHL's Rochester Americans, posting a .908 save percentage of 2.53 GAA.

Stalock posted a 20-11-4 record this past season with a .910 save percentage and a 2.67 GAA. The 33-year-old started all four games during the team's play-in series against the Vancouver Canucks, finishing the series with a .897 save percentage and a 3.03 GAA. He is signed for another two seasons at a cap hit of $785,000.