On Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told ESPN that he's "not confident" baseball will be played in 2020, a stark change from a comment that he made last week guaranteeing the season would be contested. As tensions mount between the MLB and MLBPA, players continue to react to the latest news.

MAX SCHERZER - WASHINGTON NATIONALS

The Washington Nationals starter takes aim at the commissioner changing his position:

"Rob Manfred and the owners are walking back on their word...AGAIN. The fans do not deserve this. So I’ll say it one more time, tell us when and where."

JASON KIPNIS - CHICAGO CUBS

Kipnis calls for the NBA's leader to take over:

"Dear Adam Silver, ... you up? - MLB Players"

Dear Adam Silver,



... you up?



ANTHONY RIZZO - CHICAGO CUBS

Rizzo repeats the message from MLBPA executive director Tony Clark.

"Tell us when and where! We are ready!"

FRANCISCO LINDOR

Lindor says the entire baseball world is ready to retake the field.

"The fans are ready to watch us play, the world is ready to watch us play, the coaches are ready to coach, the players are ready to play and I’m ready to play. Put a time and a place; we will all be there. Let’s play ball!!!! #When &Where"