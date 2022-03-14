Yankees, Red Sox could be without many players due to vaccination rules in Canada

With the MLB lockout finally over and Opening Day set for April 7, free agency resumes as teams around the league look to finish their off-season shopping. Here are some of the rumours and moves from Monday, March 14.

Jays in on Schwarber?

The Toronto Blue Jays are trying to add another big bat to their already formidable lineup according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network who reports that they are making a big push for OF/DH Kyle Schwarber.

Heyman notes that many teams are trying, but that Toronto is among the frontrunners to land the services of the 29-year-old.

Schwarber is coming off his best big league season in 2021, slashing .266/.374/.554 with 32 homers and 71 driven over 113 games split between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox. Prior to last season, Schwarber had a combined OPS of .816 in seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

Blue Jays are making a big push for star free agent OF/DH Kyle Schwarber, who’s very popular off an outstanding season in a market where teams suddenly need extra hitters. Many teams have been trying but Toronto is among the frontrunners. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 14, 2022

Freeman's career in Atlanta over?

After the Braves acquired Matt Olson from the Oakland Athletics for a package of prospects on Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports Freddie Freeman's tenure in Atlanta is all but over.

Sherman tweets that it seemed like a foregone conclusion the Braves and Freeman would reach an agreement after Winning the World Series. But when the lockout set in and word emerged the Braves would not go to a sixth year on a contract, which it's believed Freeman wants, his departure became possible, if not likely.

The shock waves of an Olson trade back home (he is from suburban Atlanta — same high school as Jeff Francouer). Freddie Freeman almost certainly is leaving (#Dodgers most likely, could #Yankees still be in?). Rizzo’s future also impacted (back to NYY?). — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 14, 2022

At end of the World Series, it seemed foregone conclusions that the champs (Braves) would reunite with face of franchise (Freeman). But when not done by lockout word within game intensified that Atl would not go to 6th year and might like Olson long term better. And here we are — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 14, 2022

Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers have seemingly been the favourites to win the Freeman sweepstakes over the past few days, though MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported earlier Monday that the Yankees seem pessimistic about their chances. Bowman adds the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays have also remained aggressive.

Freddie Freeman’s era with the Braves is likely over. The Yankees and Dodgers have seemingly been the favorites over the past few days. But the Rays and Blue Jays have remained aggressive. There was never a sense the Braves made a strong push. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 14, 2022

Freeman has spent his entire 12-year big-league career in Atlanta, winning the MVP award in 2020.

More to the Story?

It's been quite a past few days for the Minnesota Twins.

First they struck a deal with the Rangers to send catcher Mitch Garver to Texas in exchange for infielder Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and double-A pitcher Ronny Henriquez. Then, they dealt 2021 first-round pick Chase Petty to the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for former All-Star Sonny Gray. Later on Sunday, they flipped Kiner-Falefa and offloaded Josh Donaldson to the New York Yankees for catchers Gary Sanchez and Ben Rortvedt and infielder Gio Urshela.

And they may not be done.

According to The Athletic's Dan Hayes, the Twins are still looking for help in the starting rotation and could be in the mix for free agent shortstop Trevor Story.

After trading Josh Donaldson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the #Yankees for Gary Sànchez and Gio Urshela, their third deal in two days, the #MNTwins are primed for more and could be in the mix for Trevor Story. https://t.co/kMdiKbGJYh — DanHayesMLB (@DanHayesMLB) March 14, 2022

Story rebounded nicely from a slow start to the year and belted 24 home runs while slashing .251/.329/.471 in 142 games for the Rockies, his sixth season in Colorado. He is a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger.

DeGrom to get ball Opening Day

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters Monday that right-hander Jacob deGrom will be the team's Opening Day starter.

Showalter casually mentions in answer to another question that Jacob deGrom will be the #Mets Opening Day starter. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) March 14, 2022

DeGrom gets the mod over Max Scherzer, who signed a three-year deal with the Mets in the off-season and finished third in Cy Young voting with a 2.46 ERA in 30 starts split between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 33-year-old deGrom was lights out in 2021 -- pitching to a 1.08 ERA -- but he made just 15 starts because of an elbow injury.

Showalter added that he believes deGrom is on schedule with his recovery and is set to increase his workload shortly.

Trout and his future in the outfield

Superstar Mike Trout told reporters Monday that he wants to continue playing centre field, the position he's played primarily since his big league debut in July of 2011.

Trout said he had a "lengthy conversation" with manager Joe Maddon and general manager Perry Minasian and voiced his preference for remaining in his usual spot this season.

"I could see down the road possibly moving to a corner," Trout added.

Mike Trout said he wants to play center field. He talked in a “lengthy conversation” with Maddon and Perry today. Added “I could see down the road possibly moving to a corner,” but doesn’t like he wants that this year. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 14, 2022

The 30-year-old was limited to just 36 games in 2021 because of a calf strain but continued his usual level of production while on the field, slashing .333/.466/.624.

Phillies get a Hand in their bullpen

Left handed reliever Brad hand and the Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a one year, $6 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Left-handed reliever Brad Hand and the Philadelphia Phillies are in agreement on a one-year, $6 million contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 14, 2022

Hand, 31, posted a 5-5 record with a 3.90 ERA and 21 saves for the Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, and New York Mets last season.

Hand was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Nationals via trade on July 29 in exchange for catcher Riley Adams. He struggled in 11 appearances with the Jays, recording an 0-2 record with a 7.27 ERA. He was placed on waivers and claimed by the Mets on September 2.

Read more about the signing here.

Not a bad Plan B

The New York Yankees are pessimistic about their ability to sign first baseman Freddie Freeman, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Yankees are pessimistic on Freeman, and have said no to the ask of Volpe plus more for Matt Olson. So Anthony Rizzo seems to be the most realistic at 1B for them now. And that’s not so bad. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 14, 2022

Heyman adds the Yankees have been unwilling to include shortstop prospect Anthony Volpe in trade discussions with the Oakland Athletics regarding first baseman Matt Olson, leaving the Yankees with an alternative at first base -- Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo was dealt from the Chicago Cubs to the Yankees last year and hit eight home runs and drove in 21 in 49 games down the stretch of the 2021 season. The Parkland, Fla., native is a three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award winner and a World Series champion in 2016.

Heyman reported on Sunday that Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been in talks and L.A. could be an option for the slugging first baseman should he not return to Atlanta.

Might Kiermaier stay put?

Like many other players who spend time with the Tampa Bay Rays, trade rumours have swirled for the past several months around outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.

But the 31-year-old was told to come to camp by general manager Erik Neander and according to The Athletic's Jayson Stark, a trade involving Kiermaier is now considered to be unlikely.

I'm told the #Phillies are officially out on Kiermaier.



Unlikely he gets traded, period. But if he does, it won't be to Philadelphia. https://t.co/iYAsveIjBU — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 14, 2022

If he is dealt, it will not be to the Philadelphia Phillies, Stark adds. The Phillies are rumoured to be in the market for an outfielder but appear to have set their sights elsewhere.

Kiermaier has spent his entire nine-year MLB career with the Rays and hit .259 in 122 games last season. He is widely regarded as being one of the best defensive players in the game, winning three Gold Gloves and a Platinum Glove in 2015.