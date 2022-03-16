Who are the Jays targeting to replace Semien?

With the MLB lockout finally over and Opening Day set for April 7, free agency resumes as teams around the league look to finish their off-season shopping. Here are some of the rumours and moves from Wednesday, March 16.

Jays still looking at Ramirez

Despite acquiring third baseman Matt Chapman earlier in the day, the Toronto Blue Jays are still interested in acquiring Jose Ramirez from the Cleveland Guardians. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Jays have spoken to the Guardians about a trade for Ramirez with the idea of playing him at second base.

Blue Jays have spoken to Guardians about trade for José Ramírez, with idea of playing Ramírez at 2B, sources tell @TheAthletic. Other teams showing interest in Ramírez as well. Still unlikely Guardians will move him. Ramírez under club control for two more seasons, combined $24M. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

Rosenthal in unclear on how the Chapman trade will affect the Jays' pursuit of Ramirez. However, he would guess that the team would be reluctant to give up top prospects in consecutive deals.

While the guardians remain unlikely to move Ramirez, the Jays and other teams remain interested in acquiring the three-time all star. Ramirez is under control for another two seasons at $24 million combined.

Padres looking at Bryant

The San Diego Padres are looking into free agent third baseman Kris Bryant, among a number of other options, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Padres are looking at Kris Bryant among a number of other options. Would be interesting to start the season with Bryant at 3B and Manny Machado at SS. Rockies, others are in on KB. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2022

The Padres will be without star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for three months due to a broken wrist and could be looking to start the season with Bryant at third and Manny Machado at shortstop. Heyman says that the Colorado Rockies are also in on Bryant.

Rosario returns to Atlanta

Outfielder Eddie Rosario has re-signed with the Atlanta Braves, the team announced.

Schwarber agrees to contract with Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly making progress on a deal with free agent outfielder Kyle Schwarber, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Phillies making progress on free agent Kyle Schwarber, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

Schwarber is coming off a strong 2021, slashing .266/.374/.554 with 32 homers and 71 driven over 113 games split between the Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox. Prior to last season, Schwarber had a combined OPS of .816 in seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs.

He has also been strongly linked to the Toronto Blue Jays, who acquired third baseman Matt Chapman from the Oakland Athletics earlier on Wednesday.

UPDATE: Schwarber has reportedly signed a deal with the Phillies, pending a physical, according to NBC's Jim Salisbury.

Phillies have an agreement with Kyle Schwarber, pending all the usual stuff — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) March 16, 2022

Voit on the move?

New York Yankees first baseman Luke Voit is expected to be moved after the team signed Anthony Rizzo to a two-year contract late Tuesday night.

Luke Voit is talking about Freddie Freeman this morning, too. With the expectation that Yankees will trade him after Rizzo deal, Voit said he knows a lot of teams are interested in Freeman and that a lot of things are unsettled. Said he has no idea what’s going to happen. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 16, 2022

Voit acknowledged on Wednesday morning that many teams are interested in fellow first baseman Freddie Freeman and that a lot of things remain unsettled as free agency continues.

Marlins seeking OF help

The Miami Marlins are still seeking outfield help and are looking into Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson, and Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano, who is serving a suspension for performance enhancing drugs.

Marlins still seeking OF help, looking at good next-tier options like Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, Joc Pederson. Also considering A’s defensive standout Ramon Laureano, who is still under suspension for PEDs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2022

Rangers add INF Miller

The Texas Rangers have signed infielder Brad Miller to a major-league deal, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Brad Miller to Rangers. MLB deal. @MLBDrops 1st — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 16, 2022

Miller had 20 home runs and 49 RBI in 140 games with the Phillies last season.

Tigers add Chafin

The Detroit Tigers have added left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin on a two-year, $13 million contract, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Free-agent left-hander Andrew Chafin close with Tigers on two-year contract in $13M range, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 16, 2022

Chafin, 31, recorded a 1.83 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 71 appearances with the Chicago Cubs and Oakland Athletics last season.