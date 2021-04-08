Multiple baseballs thrown by Los Angeles Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer during his start Wednesday against the Oakland Athletics are being inspected by Major League Baseball, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal writes that the baseball “had visible markings and were sticky” and drew the attention of the umpiring crew assigned to the game.

In March, MLB notified clubs it would be stepping up monitoring and enforcement aimed at preventing pitchers from applying foreign substances to baseballs during games. Rosenthal writes that Statcast data will also be used this season to analyze changes in pitchers’ spin rates compared to career averages. The baseballs in question from Bauer’s start are not believed to have raised any red flags with regards to spin rate.

However, Rosenthal adds that even if the balls are found to have markings or foreign substances, it could be difficult to prove whether or not Bauer – or any other player – was responsible for the alterations.

Bauer took to Twitter later in the night to share his thoughts.

"Lol always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers. To translate fake journalist speak for y’all, 'It’s unclear whether' = 'I can’t be bothered to look into this cuz it doesn’t fit my narrative.' wonder where the articles about," Bauer tweeted.

"balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to who already has “sources” talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the season thumbs up y’all keep killin it!"

Lol always fun reading desperate and misleading clickbait headlines from national gossip bloggers. To translate fake journalist speak for y’all, “It’s unclear whether” = “I can’t be bothered to look into this cuz it doesn’t fit my narrative.” 🤷🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ wonder where the articles about — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 9, 2021

balls from every other pitcher being taken out of play in literally every other game this season are? Also lol to @MLB who already has “sources” talking to gossip bloggers about a supposedly confidential process a week into the season 😂😂😂 thumbs up y’all keep killin it! 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 9, 2021

Bauer previously voiced displeasure in a YouTube video​ released one day after it was reported the league issued a memo to teams about cracking down on foreign substances.

“It’s only illegal for pitchers to have ‘foreign substance’ on their person, their body or whatever,” Bauer said. “It’s not illegal for a catcher or his chest protector, as you’ve seen. It’s not illegal for a third baseman to have it on his glove or a center fielder to have it on his glove -- so far as I know, maybe there’s a rule change or some language -- as far as I know the rules of baseball, it is legal for those guys to have stuff on their glove.

“My question is, if I throw a pitch and it gets thrown out and then gets tested and has a foreign substance on it, how do they know it came from me and not from the catcher’s glove or the third baseman’s glove? Or on a foul ball, what if it happened to hit the handle of a bat where a hitter has pine tar or whatever other substance he wants, which is completely legal so long as it doesn’t too far up the bat," he said.

Bauer struck out 10 hitters over 6.2 innings and allowed three hits and two earned runs as the Dodgers went on to fall 4-3 to the A’s in the final game of their series.

The 30-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers in the off-season and has a 4.15 ERA over his first two starts. Prior to his time in L.A., Bauer spent seven years with Cleveland, two with the Cincinnati Reds and one with the Arizona Diamondbacks.