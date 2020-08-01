MLB is continuing to push their season forward.

The league announced on Saturday that the Miami Marlins will return to play after more than a week Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. MLB said the Marlins did not have any additional positives from Friday's testing. Eighteen players and two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last week according to multiple reports.

Meanwhile, the league also announced the Philadelphia Phillies will return to play Monday against the New York Yankees. They were scheduled to play the Toronto Blue Jays over the weekend but have not played since their series with the Marlins last weekend.

Finally, Saturday's game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers has been officially postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.