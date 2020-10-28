Major League Baseball, through the Commissioner’s Office, is beginning a full investigation into Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner’s actions following the conclusion of the World Series on Tuesday, the league has announced.

In a statement, the league says Turner was removed from Game 6 and separated from everyone on the Dodgers following a positive COVID-19 test, but returned to the field during the championship celebration and refused to leave when he was asked to by MLB officials.

“Immediately upon receiving notice from the laboratory of a positive test, protocols were triggered, leading to the removal of Justin Turner from last night’s game. Turner was placed into isolation for the safety of those around him. However, following the Dodgers’ victory, it is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of others. While a desire to celebrate is understandable, Turner’s decision to leave isolation and enter the field was wrong and put everyone he came in contact with at risk. When MLB Security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply."

“The Commissioner’s Office is beginning a full investigation into this matter and will consult with the Players Association within the parameters of the joint 2020 Operations Manual.”

The league also says that nasal swabs were conducted on the Dodgers’ travelling party on Tuesday and that both the Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays were tested again on Wednesday. Both team’s travel back to their homes will be determined after it is approved by the appropriate authorities.

Turner was pulled from Game 6 in the eighth inning after Los Angeles learned of his positive COVID-19 test.