Home Hardware Canada Cup: Draw 7 - Howard vs. Epping Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

NCAA Basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis - Final: Michigan vs. Gonzaga Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN2

Jets on TSN: Jets vs. Ducks Available to viewers in the Jets region Today at 2:30PM CT on TSN3

Molson Canadian Leafs Hockey: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Available to viewers in the Maple Leafs region Today at 3:30PM ET on TSN4