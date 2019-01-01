CFP Semifinals - Peach Bowl: (4) Oklahoma vs. (1) LSU National Semifinal Now on TSN1 and TSN3

NBA on TSN: Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Now on TSN.ca/TSN App

Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Raptors vs. Celtics Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

CFP Semifinals - Fiesta Bowl: (3) Clemson vs. (2) Ohio State National Semifinal Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3