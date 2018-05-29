Cincinnati has been awarded a Major League Soccer expansion franchise which will begin play in the 2019 season, commissioner Don Garber announced on Tuesday.

The team will continued to be known as FC Cincinnati, the name currently used in the United Soccer League, and will play at Nippert Stadium until the completion of a 21,00-seat stadium in the west end of the city.

“Major League Soccer is proud to introduce Cincinnati as our 26th team,” said Garber.

“The rise of Cincinnati as a passionate soccer market in recent years, coinciding with the city’s growing economy and reputation as a top destination for young professionals makes it an ideal city for our growing league. We congratulate Carl Lindner and his partners, and also the soccer fans of Cincinnati, who have passionately supported FC Cincinnati in the USL.”

FC Cincinnati’s managing owner is Carl H. Lindner III, the co-CEO of American Financial Group, which owns Great American Insurance. Among Lindner’s partners are Scott Farmer, Chairman and CEO of Cintas Corp., and George Joseph, President of Joseph Toyota and Principal of other automobile dealerships in Greater Cincinnati, as well as members of the Lindner family and other regional business and civic leaders.

FC Cincinnati began play in the USL in 2016 and broke records for total, average and single-game attendance during their time in the league.

“The news of Cincinnati joining Major League Soccer makes this a landmark day for our city,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. “I want to thank Commissioner Garber and everyone with MLS for believing in Cincinnati, and I’m delighted that the faith shown in our beautiful city by Carl Lindner and his partners has been rewarded. In MLS, FC Cincinnati and its new world-class soccer stadium in the West End will spur additional economic and cultural growth for our city.