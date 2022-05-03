The Montreal Alouettes have completed a deal with the Edmonton Elks for the first overall pick in Tuesday's CFL Draft, tweets TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

Heading back to Edmonton is the No. 4 overall pick and the rights to national offensive lineman Carter O'Donnell, who is under contract with the Indianapolis Colts. He played collegiately at the University of Alberta and is a native of Red Deer.

This likely means Tyrell Richards will end up with the Alouettes as the Syracuse linebacker is widely regarded as the projected No. 1 overall selection in Tuesday's draft. Click here for TSN's Marshall Ferguson's CFL Mock Draft.