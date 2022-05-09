MONTREAL — Byron Archambault was named the Montreal Alouettes special-teams coordinator Monday.

Montreal hired veteran CFL coach Jeff Reinebold to assume the post after the '21 season. But the club announced Reinebold won't serve in that capacity due to personal reasons.

Archambault was slated to be Montreal's linebackers coach this season.

"We are very fortunate that Byron was on our coaching staff last season and part of our football operations department," general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "So he has great knowledge about our players.

"We are convinced that he will elevate our special teams."

Archambault began his coaching career as a special-teams coordinator in 2017 at the University of Montreal when Maciocia was the head coach.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2022.