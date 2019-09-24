Adams Jr. not appealing suspension: 'What I did was wrong'

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. says he will not appeal his one-game suspension, according to TSN’s John Lu. The 26-year-old was banned one-game for a dangerous and reckless act after swinging a helmet at Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill.

#MontreALS Adams Jr says he will not appeal his 1-game suspension. In a 15-minute conversation yesterday with Randy Ambrosie, Adams Jr accepted punishment and apologized for his actions. He also apologized to his teammates today and to #Bombers Bighill via Twitter DMs. #CFL #TSN — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 24, 2019

Adams Jr. had a 15-minute conversation with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie on Monday, where he accepted his punishment and apologized for his actions.

He also apologized to his teammates on Tuesday as well as Bighill via Twitter DMs.

Adams Jr. was named a CFL top performer of the week for Week 15 after helping the Alouettes overcome a 24-point deficit to earn a 38-37 victory over the Bombers. Adams Jr. completed 27-of-43 passes for a career high 488 yards and four touchdowns in the largest comeback in Alouettes franchise history.

The victory improved the Als to 7-5 on the season as they sit second in the East Division.