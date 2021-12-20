Alouettes remain committed to Adams Jr. as their starting quarterback for 2022

The Montreal Alouettes released quarterback Trevor Harris on Monday.

The moves comes less than a week after the Alouettes signed quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. to an extension through the 2023 season.

Additionally, offensive lineman David Foucault was also released on Monday.

Harris release not a surprise. Contract for next season >$500k with large off-season bonus due this winter. Part of the overall QB market correction as well. https://t.co/mCxIOQh8ch — Dave Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 20, 2021

Harris was acquired by the Alouettes in October from the Edmonton Elks after Adams Jr. was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats defeated the Alouettes 23-12 in the Eastern Semifinal last month.

The 35-year-old appeared in four games with the Alouettes, throwing eight touchdowns to two interceptions. He appeared in six games with the Elks earlier in the season, throwing for 1,568 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Prior to his time with the Elks, Harris had stints with the Toronto Argonauts (2012-15) and Ottawa Redblacks (2016-18).

Adams Jr., 28, played eight games with the Alouettes in 2021, completing 142 of his 239 passes for 1,949 yards and 14 touchdowns.