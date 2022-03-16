Canadiens trade Chiarot to Panthers for Smilanic, two draft picks

St. Louis unsure of his lineup with Chiarot sitting out

The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Tyler Smilanic, a first-round pick in 2023, and a fourth-round pick in 2022 (via New York Rangers).

Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent and carries a cap hit of $3.5 million. He has seven goals and 18 points in 54 games this season.

The 30-year-old had one goal and seven points in 41 games last season and added one goal and two points in 22 playoff games, helping lead the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final.

Selected in the fourth-round of the 2009 draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, Chiarot has 29 goals and 110 points in 469 career games.

The Canadiens will retain 50 per cent of Chiarot's cap hit, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

Smilanic, 20, was drafted 74th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft by the Panthers and has played the last two seasons with Quinnipiac University of the NCAA.

The Denver, Colo., native has 13 goals and 22 points in 38 games this season and 27 and 43 points in 67 career NCAA games.