The Montreal Canadiens and forward Joel Armia have avoided arbitration by agreeing to a two-year, $5.2 million contract.

Armia was originally set to have a hearing on July 20 had the two sides not come together on Thursday's deal, which carries a $2.6 million average annual value.

The 26-year-old put up a career-best 13 goals and added 10 assists in 57 games last season for the Habs. It was his first season in Montreal after coming over in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on June 30 of last summer. He played three seasons in Winnipeg, recording a total of 26 goals.

Armia was selected in the first round (No. 16 overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.