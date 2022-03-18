TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there's "high interest" in Montreal Canadiens forward Artturi Lehkonen ahead of Monday's trade deadline.

Dreger notes that Lehkonen could continue to produce for the Canadiens for the next four-to-five years, leaving the team to weigh that against his potential trade return.

Lehkonen, a pending restricted free agent, carries a cap hit of $2.3 million as he plays out a one-year deal. He has 13 goals and 28 points in 57 games this season.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire six-year NHL career with the Canadiens and scored the overtime winner in Game 6 against the Vegas Golden Knights last season to send the Canadiens to the team’s first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since 1993.

Drafted in the second round (55th overall) by Montreal in 2013, Lehkonen has 74 goals and 148 points in 395 career games.