While the Montreal Canadiens can be classified as sellers ahead of the trade deadline, general manager Kent Hughes made it clear Thursday that not everyone on the team's roster is available.

“We’re not looking to make a fire sale,” Hughes said.

Hughes said he remains in the process of determining who he wants to be a part of the team's long-term future, noting that improved play under interim head coach Martin St. Louis has helped him make fairer observations after the team's abysmal start to the year.

After trading Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, Hughes said he remains open to dealing another blueliner in veteran Jeff Petry.

The general manager said he would only move the 34-year-old if the right deal arises for both the team and Petry.

Signed through 2024-25 at a cap hit of $6.25 million, Petry has four goals and 16 points in 53 games this season. He's topped the 40-point mark in each of the past four seasons.

The Canadiens will host the Dallas Stars on Thursday in their penultimate game before Monday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.