Price excited to be back against Leafs, calling it 'a golden opportunity'

The Montreal Canadiens announced Sunday that the team has assigned Carey Price and Brendan Gallagher to the AHL's Laval Rocket on long term injury conditioning loans. Both players will dress for the Rocket's final game of the season on Monday against the Toronto Marlies.

They will practise with the Rocket on Monday morning. Price is expected to play half the game.

Gallagher suffered an upper-body injury on April 5 against the Edmonton Oilers and missed the final 21 games of the regular season.

Price suffered a concussion against the Oilers on April 19 and missed the remainder of the season.

Both are expected to be in the lineup when the Canadiens face the Toronto Maple Leafs to kick off Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday.