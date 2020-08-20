According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will have a CT scan on Thursday afternoon for his jaw after he was cross-checked by Philadelphia Flyers defenceman Matt Niskanen in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series on Wednesday night.

Late in the third period, Gallagher was cross-checked in the jaw by Niskanen and was bleeding from his mouth. No penalty was called on the play.

Gallagher scored his first goal of the playoffs earlier in the game as the Habs went on to win 5-3. The Flyers lead the series 3-2.