The Montreal Canadiens have called up goaltender Cayden Primeau, who will join the team in Boston for Sunday's game against the Bruins. The move comes after starter Jake Allen was forced to leave Saturday's game after a collision with Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.

Les Canadiens ont procédé au rappel du gardien Cayden Primeau. Il rejoindra le club à Boston.



Primeau, 22, has played nine games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season, posting a 4-4-0 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average.

He played four games with the Canadiens last season, compiling a 1-2-1 record with a 4.16 GAA and .849 save percentage.

Primeau was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (No. 199) in the 2017 NHL Draft