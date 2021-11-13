1m ago
Canadiens recall G Primeau following Allen injury
The Montreal Canadiens have called goaltender Cayden Primeau, who will join the team in Boston for Sunday's game against the Bruins. The move comes after starter Jake Allen was forced to leave Saturday's game after a collision with Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin.
TSN.ca Staff
Primeau, 22, has played nine games with the AHL's Laval Rocket this season, posting a 4-4-0 record with a .916 save percentage and 2.42 goals-against average.
He played four games with the Canadiens last season, compiling a 1-2-1 record with a 4.16 GAA and .849 save percentage.
Primeau was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (No. 199) in the 2017 NHL Draft