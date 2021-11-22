Ducharme: Price yet to skate again since first session

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has yet to skate since taking to the ice by himself last Monday, head coach Dominique Ducharme said.

Ducharme said Monday that Price is continuing his off-ice conditioning work in the gym and receiving treatment as he works his towards a season debut.

The Canadiens could, however, have fellow goaltender Jake Allen back for their next game against the Washington Capitals. Ducharme said the team is awaiting medical clearance for Allen to return from a concussion, which could come Tuesday.

#Habs Ducharme says Price hasn’t skated since last Monday. He’s continuing his off-ice conditioning work in the gym and receiving treatment.



Team is awaiting medical clearance tomorrow for Allen (concussion) to potentially play Wednesday in Washington.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 22, 2021

The 34-year-old Price skated alone last Monday for the first since his return to the team on Nov. 8 after spending 30 days in the NHL/NHLPA's Player Assistance Program for treatment related to a substance abuse issue.

"Things had reached a point that I realized I needed to prioritize my health for both myself and for my family," Price wrote on Nov. 9. "Asking for help when you need it is what we encourage our kids to do. And it was what I needed to do."

Price, who reported for training camp in October, also underwent a procedure on his knee in the off-season.

A date for his return to full practice and then game action remains undetermined.

A seven-time All-Star, Price heads into his 15th NHL season, all with the Habs. His 360 career victories are 21st all-time among NHL goaltenders and second among active players behind Chicago Blackhawks backstop Marc-Andre Fleury's 495.