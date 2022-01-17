Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has met with doctors and will restart rehabilitation on his torn meniscus, according to TSN's John Lu. Price will be out indefinitely as he continues to work his way back to full health.

Price, who reported for training camp in October, also underwent a procedure on his knee in the off-season.

Price has not played this season after spending time in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. The Anahim Lake, B.C. native had a 12-7-5 record last season with a .901 save percentage and 2.64 GAA.

A seven-time All-Star, Price heads into his 15th NHL season, all with the Canadiens. His 360 career victories are 21st all-time among NHL goaltenders and second among active players behind Chicago Blackhawks backstop Marc-Andre Fleury's 497.