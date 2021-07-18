Report: Price to see doctor about knee injury, may require surgery

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price is scheduled to see a New York doctor this week in regards to a knee issue which could potentially lead to surgery, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Told that Carey Price is scheduled to see a doc in New York this week regarding a knee issue which could potentially lead to surgery. The hope is that it’s not too serious. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021

The hope is that the injury is not too serious, notes LeBrun.

LeBrun also can confirm that Price will have his hip checked out as well, but potential surgery is only related to the knee.

As @frank_seravalli reported, I also believe Price will have his hip checked out. But the potential surgery I’m told is knee related — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 18, 2021

Price waived his no-movement clause, allowing the Habs to protect backup Jake Allen in the Seattle Kraken expansion draft. As a result, Price is available and can be picked up on Wednesday night in the draft.

Price has five years remaining on his current contract with an AAV of $10.5 million and also has a $11 million signing bonus due in September.

The 33-year-old appeared in 25 games during the regular season for the Canadiens and posted a 12-7-5 record with a 2.64 GAA.

Price also started all 22 games during the playoffs as the Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning.