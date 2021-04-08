How serious of a situation are the Habs in with injuries to Price, Gallagher?

Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters Thursday that goaltender Carey Price will not be available until next week because of a lower-body injury.

Price did not make the trip to Toronto for the Canadiens' matchup with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, instead staying in Montreal for treatment.

Ducharme said Thursday that Price's injury got a little worse, so the team does not want to aggravate it. Price will rest and stay off the ice a little longer.

He added that goaltender Cayden Primeau might see some game action depending on how long Price is out.

The 33-year-old Price has a 2.66 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage in 23 appearances so far this season.

Jake Allen will get the start in net Thursday evening against the Winnipeg Jets.

Following Thursday's matchup, the Habs will be back in action Saturday also against the Jets.