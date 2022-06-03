Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has won the 2021-22 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

He finished ahead of New York Islanders defenceman Zdeno Chara and Philadelphia Flyers forward Kevin Hayes on the ballot.

Price returned to play on April 15 against the New York Islanders after missing the first 74 games of the season due to off-season knee surgery and a stint in the NHL's players assistance program.

He played five games in 2021-22, picking up his first win of the campaign on the last day of the regular season against the Florida Panthers.

Price is the sixth Canadiens player to win the Masterton Trophy, following Max Pacioretty (2011-12), Saku Koivu (2001-02), Serge Savard (1978-79), Henri Richard (1973-74) and Claude Provost (1967-68).