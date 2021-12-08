54m ago
Ice Chips: Habs' Dvorak won't practice Wednesday
Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak will not take part in practice Wednesday after exiting Tuesday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period with a lower-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Lightning 3, Canadiens 2
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said after the 3-2 loss that Dvorak would be reevaluated on Wednesday.
The team recalled forward Jesse Ylönen from the Laval Rocket with Dvorak sidelined.
The 25-year-old Dvorak has five goals and 12 points in 27 games this season.
St. Louis Blues
The Blues have recalled forward Nathan Walker from the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds, according to Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post Dispatch.
Walker, 27, has six goals and 17 points in 19 games this season with the Thunderbirds.
The Australia native has three goals and five points in 25 games in his NHL career.