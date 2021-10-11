The Montreal Canadiens have claimed forward Adam Brook off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team announced on Monday.

Brooks, 25, played 11 games with the Maple Leafs in 2020-21, scoring four goals and adding one assist. In 17 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies last season, Brooks registered four goals and nine assists. He was drafted in the fourth round (92nd overall) by the Maple Leafs in the 2016 NHL Draft.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston,other waiver claims made on Monday include:

Seattle Kraken claim Alex Barre-Boulet off waivers from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers claim Patrick Brown off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights, Washington Capitals claim Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres.