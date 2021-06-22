Caufield on Lehner's prescout comments: 'It's good that he opened his mouth'

Montreal Canadiens rookie Cole Caufield said Tuesday he's glad Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner revealed the scouting report on him after Sunday's Game 4.

"I think that's a good thing that he's thinking about what I'm gonna do," Caufield said, before adding that it gives him more options to devise. "It's good that he opened his mouth (about it)."

Lehner stopped Caufield on a breakaway in the third period of his team's 2-1 overtime win Sunday and postgame he knew Caufield would shoot for one of two spots.

"It's a world-class player coming down," said Lehner, whose team was trailing 1-0 at the time of the save. "I just tried to play it even like I played the first goal, I just challenged him.

"In the prescout, either he goes high or he goes five-hole, and it just looked like he was going five-hole, so I closed my legs."

Caufield has scored two goals in the series, though both came against Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in Games 1 and 3. It's unclear who will start Game 5 for the Golden Knights, though Fleury was the first goalie off the ice at Tuesday's morning skate.

The 20-year-old Caufield has two goals and seven points in 13 games this postseason, after scoring four goals and adding one assist in 10 games upon joining the Canadiens in the regular season.

Game 5 will take place Tuesday in Las Vegas, with Game 6 set for Thursday in Montreal.