14h ago
Habs' Petry suffers UBI in Game 3 vs. Jets
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry left Sunday’s Game 3 against the Winnipeg Jets early after suffering an upper-body injury, the team announced. Petry got his right pinky finger caught in a camera hole in the glass. He went to the locker room during the second period, but was able to return to action and finish the period on the bench.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Jets 1, Canadiens 5
The 33-year-old played 16:02 over the first two periods of the game and was a plus-1.
Following the game, Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said Petry's status would be updated on Monday morning after further tests.
Petry has contributed three assists for the Canadiens during the 2020-21 post-season.