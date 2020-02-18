The Montreal Canadiens will have Shea Weber, Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron all back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Forward Brendan Gallagher, however, is questionable with an undisclosed injury. Gallagher, 27, has 19 goals and 37 points in 57 games this season.

Claude Julien confirme que Weber et Byron devraient être en uniforme ce soir. Gallagher est un cas incertain.



Claude Julien confirms that Weber and Byron should be in the lineup tonight. Gallagher is questionable.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 18, 2020

Weber will make his return to the lineup just two weeks after sustaining an ankle injury against the New Jersey Devils. The Canadiens announced last week that Weber was given a four-to-six week timeline for recovery from ankle sprain, head coach Claude Julien confirmed Tuesday he will face the Devils.

In 55 games this season, Weber has 13 goals and 34 points and represented the team at 2020 NHL All-Star game in St. Louis. He's averaging a team-high 24:18 of ice time per game this season.

Drouin, 24, missed Saturday's loss to the Dallas Stars with a lower-body injury. He has seven goals and 15 points in 23 games this season.

Byron has been out since November after undergoing knee surgery. The 30-year-old has one goal and four points in 19 games this season.