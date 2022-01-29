Habs D Savard out vs. Oilers with lower-body injury

Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Savard will not play in tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers due to a lower-body injury.

Le défenseur David Savard ne sera pas en uniforme ce soir en raison d’une blessure au bas du corps.



Prior to Saturday night, Savard had played in all 42 games for the Canadiens this season, recording a goal and nine points.

Savard is in the first season of a four-year, $14 million deal he signed with Montreal as a free agent during the off-season. He won the Stanley Cup in 2020-21 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, defeating the Canadiens in five games in the final.

The Canadiens have lost four consecutive games while the Oilers have won three in a row.