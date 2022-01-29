1h ago
Habs D Savard out vs. Oilers with lower-body injury
Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Savard will not play in tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers due to a lower-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens defenceman David Savard will not play in tonight's game against the Edmonton Oilers due to a lower-body injury.
Le défenseur David Savard ne sera pas en uniforme ce soir en raison d’une blessure au bas du corps.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 29, 2022
Defenseman David Savard will not dress in tonight’s game due to a lower-body injury.
Prior to Saturday night, Savard had played in all 42 games for the Canadiens this season, recording a goal and nine points.
Savard is in the first season of a four-year, $14 million deal he signed with Montreal as a free agent during the off-season. He won the Stanley Cup in 2020-21 with the Tampa Bay Lightning, defeating the Canadiens in five games in the final.
The Canadiens have lost four consecutive games while the Oilers have won three in a row.