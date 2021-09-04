The Montreal Canadiens have elected not to match the Carolina Hurricanes’ offer sheet to Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

The 21-year-old centre will now join the Hurricanes on a one-year, $6.1 million contract, while the Canadiens will receive the Hurricanes first- and third-round picks in 2022.

"Carolina has used a tool available to them in the collective bargaining agreement and we accept that decision," said Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin.

A restricted free agent, Kotkaniemi signed the offer sheet last week, with Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell stating that the centre "wants to come to come to Carolina."

Selected third overall in the 2018 draft, Kotkaniemi scored five goals and added 15 assists in 56 games with the Canadiens last season. He added five goals and three assists in 19 playoff games, while serving as a healthy scratch three times, including the last two games of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Pori, Finland native has 22 goals and 62 points in 171 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens. He has nine goals and 12 points in 29 career playoff games.

The offer sheet to Kotkaniemi came two years after the Canadiens signed Hurricanes' forward Sebastian Aho to a five-year, $42.27 million offer sheet, which was eventually matched by Carolina.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Hurricanes attempted to trade for Kotkaniemi prior to attempting the offer sheet, but a deal did not transpire.