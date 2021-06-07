1h ago
Canadiens' Petry out for Game 4
Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry did not participate in warmups and will not play in Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets. Alexander Romanov will make his NHL playoff debut and will play on the third pairing with Erik Gustafsson.
TSN.ca Staff
Petry got his right pinky finger caught in a camera hole in the glass during the second period of Sunday's 5-1 win. He went to the locker room, but was able to return to action and finish the period on the bench.
The 33-year-old played 16:02 over the first two periods of the game and was a plus-1.
Petry has contributed three assists for the Canadiens during the 2020-21 post-season.