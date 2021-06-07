Montreal Canadiens defenceman Jeff Petry did not participate in warmups and will not play in Game 4 against the Winnipeg Jets.

Alexander Romanov will make his NHL playoff debut and will play on the third pairing with Erik Gustafsson.

#Habs vs #NHLJets Game 4:

Lehkonen – Danault - Gallagher

Toffoli – Suzuki - Caufield

Byron – Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Armia – Staal - Perry



Chiarot - Weber

Kulak - Edmundson

Romanov* - Gustafsson



Price

Allen



*NHL playoff debut.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 7, 2021

#Habs Petry is not out for pregame warmup. Romanov and Ouellet are taking part. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) June 7, 2021

Petry got his right pinky finger caught in a camera hole in the glass during the second period of Sunday's 5-1 win. He went to the locker room, but was able to return to action and finish the period on the bench.

The 33-year-old played 16:02 over the first two periods of the game and was a plus-1.

Petry has contributed three assists for the Canadiens during the 2020-21 post-season.