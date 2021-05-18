Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber was on the ice on Tuesday morning as a full participant at practice.

The 35-year-old defenceman had not played since April 28 with an apparent injury to his left hand and missed the team's final seven regular season games.

Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme had said on Monday that he expected Weber to be available for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs set for Thursday evening.

Weber participated in a power-play drill on the team's second unit as the lone blueliner with Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

A native of Sicamous, BC, Weber just completed his 15th NHL season and fourth in Montreal.

In 48 games this season, Weber scored six goals and added 13 assists in 22:42 of ice time a night.