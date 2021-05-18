Was it risky or necessary for Price and Gallagher to play with Laval?

Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber was on the ice on Tuesday morning as a full participant at practice.

The 35-year-old defenceman had not played since April 28 with an apparent injury to his left hand and missed the team's final seven regular season games.

#Habs Weber has joined his team for full practice. Power play drills first. ⁦@TSN_Edge⁩ pic.twitter.com/Nn7svfda3N — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 18, 2021

Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme had said on Monday that he expected Weber to be available for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs set for Thursday evening.

#Habs Power play:

Perry

Suzuki - Toffoli - Tatar

Petry



Anderson

Gallagher - Caufield - Kotkaniemi

Weber



Kotkaniemi & Caufield are wearing grey jerseys yet they did power play reps in a second unit.@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 18, 2021

Weber participated in a power-play drill on the team's second unit as the lone blueliner with Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

A native of Sicamous, BC, Weber just completed his 15th NHL season and fourth in Montreal.

In 48 games this season, Weber scored six goals and added 13 assists in 22:42 of ice time a night.