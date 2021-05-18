1h ago
Weber (hand) full participant at practice
TSN.ca Staff
Was it risky or necessary for Price and Gallagher to play with Laval?
Montreal Canadiens captain Shea Weber was on the ice on Tuesday morning as a full participant at practice.
The 35-year-old defenceman had not played since April 28 with an apparent injury to his left hand and missed the team's final seven regular season games.
#Habs Weber has joined his team for full practice. Power play drills first. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/Nn7svfda3N— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 18, 2021
Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme had said on Monday that he expected Weber to be available for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs set for Thursday evening.
#Habs Power play:— John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 18, 2021
Perry
Suzuki - Toffoli - Tatar
Petry
Anderson
Gallagher - Caufield - Kotkaniemi
Weber
Kotkaniemi & Caufield are wearing grey jerseys yet they did power play reps in a second unit.@TSN_Edge
Weber participated in a power-play drill on the team's second unit as the lone blueliner with Josh Anderson, Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.
A native of Sicamous, BC, Weber just completed his 15th NHL season and fourth in Montreal.
In 48 games this season, Weber scored six goals and added 13 assists in 22:42 of ice time a night.